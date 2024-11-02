SVG Citizens Demand Answers on Abandoned Roads, Missing Funds

I write with deep concern about the way members in communities are treated with disdain when it comes to the road situation in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

I walk and sometimes I drive through communities and all I see is shame written all over the streets. The Taiwan embassy said they have given the government monies to fixed all the bad roads. I am asking where has the money gone? According to poorsah song – “In the hairy bank” or is it in the new hospital building bank? Inquiry minds will really like to know.

I am asking that the area representatives do something better and let it be a lasting and joyful memory for the people in the communities. Imagine a road in fountain was abandon for such a long time that villages had to buy sand and cement to fill in the deep “gutters” – The number of potholes which can cause accident to the safest driver.

There is also poor drainage in communities, that have resulted in ponding. The ministers are aware and does nothing. Isn’t this frustrating for community members? One of the Minister told me he can’t fix all the roads.

How can we vote for a representative who only look to us for vote when election is near? Is like a father who has abandoned his child and waits until he wants some thing or the child is successful, he only shows up.

We want to be treated better than how we have been treated for many years now.

Bad roads:

Frustrate drivers

Cause accidents

causes wear and tear on our expensive vehicles with high insurance, and increase licence.

I am really fed up!!! We the citizens of St. Vincent and the Grenadine deserve more than this, we deserve milk in our bush tea sometimes.

In Upper Montrose a road is caving in.

Upper Cane Hall – This resident, for years now is asking the areas representative to provide drainage for her kitchen waste. Initially, the road workers refused many years ago, to provide drainage.

Upper Cane Hall – The road is narrow with exposed smooth stones for years. Need to be done over before it gets worst.

Julian Francis said don’t put nothing hard in the road – but some villagers help themselves with what they have to save them doctor bills from a brake foot or wear and tear on their vehicles.