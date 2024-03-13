SVG Coast Guard Losing Trained Officers to Foreign Forces

The St. Vincent Coast Guard Service is experiencing a loss of highly skilled personnel to foreign military services. Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves revealed this information on Wednesday during a broadcast on state radio.

Gonsalves stated that the Coast Guard commander had communicated to him expressing concerns about the critical importance of retaining junior technical staff.

“We train a lot of Coast Guard officers; however, the commander told me one of the major challenges was the loss of junior-trained technical staff to foreign military forces. A number of them are also from the police force. They get the training, and then they go and join the British Army, oil rigs, and others. Of course, the oil rig work is dangerous and rough, but they pay good money.”

Gonsalves stated that addressing matters related to repairing a base, acquiring an extra secure boat, or similar tasks is comparatively simpler.

“After all, we spent $20 million to get the offshore patrol vessel, but these are matters that we have to address on an ongoing basis.”

Last year, the Coast Guard saved 113 lives—92 Vincentians, 21 foreign nationals, and 72 medical evacuations.

“Along with saving lives, the coast guard did over 300 logistical support operations, 55 search and rescue operations, responded to a couple of drownings, and of course arrested several persons during operations,” Gonsalves said.

Gonsalves states that the government is presently endeavouring to acquire an enhanced Medevac vessel.