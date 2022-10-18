SVG coast guard seizes cocaine, ammo from a Trinidad vessel off Canouan

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) maintains its nationwide crackdown on illegal activity. During the most recent police operation, 330 grams of cocaine and 69 rounds of illegal ammunition were recovered from the waters of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

On Friday, October 14, 2022, at around 4:30 p.m., the SVG Coast Guard Service (SVGCGS) apprehended a 29-foot pirogue west of Canouan with four Trinidad and Tobago nationals on board, according to reports. Kerry Keller, a 26-year-old laborer, Joel Medina, a 31-year-old fisherman, Dion Harry, a 22-year-old fisherman, and Andre Lee, a 45-year-old fisherman, are the Trinidadians.

The men were seized on suspicion and transferred to the Coast Guard Base in Calliaqua with the vessel, where Coast Guard and Narcotics Officers performed a thorough search of the vessel. Three hundred and thirty grams (330g) of cocaine, forty-nine (49) rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, and twenty (20) rounds of 5.56mm ammunition were discovered during the search.

The men were consequently jointly charged with the following offenses:

Possession of a Controlled Drug with intent to supply it to another; Possession of a Controlled Drug for the purpose of Drug Trafficking; Attempting to Import a Controlled Drug within the territorial waters of St. Vincent and the Grenadines; Possession of sixty-nine (69) rounds of prohibited ammunition without the authorization of the minister; Possession of ammunition without a license issued under the Firearms Act.

Monday, October 17, 2022, the defendants came before the Serious Offences Court to answer the allegations. Dion Harry pleaded guilty to all charges, whereas the other defendants entered not-guilty pleas. All of them were detained to His Majesty’s Prison pending review.