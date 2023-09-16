Tsunami recognition ceremony for coastal communities-St Vincent

According to the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), coastal communities spanning from Argyle to Kingstown have obtained certification as being prepared for potential tsunamis.

This is a result of their involvement in the UNESCO tsunami-ready process, which includes activities such as evaluation, community engagement, simulation exercises, the establishment of standard operating procedures for evacuation, and the dissemination of early warning signals at the community level in the event of a tsunami.

The coastal communities were acknowledged during a ceremony that took place at the Beachcombers Hotel on Friday.

As per the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), these villages have been designated as the second locations in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to get certification as tsunami-ready, following the recognition granted to Union Island in 2020.

Since the year 2020, the International Tsunami Information Centre, the Caribbean Tsunami Information Centre, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have been extending their assistance to the National Emergency Management Organization in order to ensure the preparedness of these towns in the event of a tsunami.

The endeavor encompassed the development of regional expertise in the field of cartography via a dedicated exercise focused on mapping potential tsunami zones.