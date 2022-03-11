Tamika Phillips and Jordel Williams charged with Assault,Criminal Trespass

As a consequence of an incident that occurred at about 10:00 am on 9.03.2022, at St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Campus, Glen, Police have arrested and jointly charged Tamika Phillips, 28 years old Hairdresser of Ottley Hall and Jordel Williams, 21 years old Unemployed of Brighton with the offences of Assault Bodily Harm and Criminal Trespass.

According to investigations, as a result of an allegation made by a female student against a male student, the Accused went to St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Campus at Glen, entered the campus compound by deceitful means and assaulted the said male student by beating him about his body with their hands and an umbrella.

They were subsequently detained and charged with the offences of Assault Bodily Harm and Criminal Trespass.

Both Accused appeared before the Serious Offences Court to answer the charges on Thursday, March 10, 2022, and plead not guilty. Station bail was continued and they were ordered not to contact the Virtual Complainant. The matter was adjourned and transferred to the Kingstown Magistrate Court for trial on March 15, 2022.