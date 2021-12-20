SVG commemorates the 191st anniversary of the death of Simón Bolívar

On Friday, December 17th, the staff of the Venezuelan diplomatic mission in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines accompanied by the Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba, raised the national tricolour and laid a wreath on the occasion of the 191st anniversary of the death of the father of the homeland, Simón Bolívar.

The head of the Venezuelan diplomatic mission, Francisco Pérez Santana, explained: the Venezuelan hero of the independence of several Latin American countries, died on December 17th, 1830 in the Quinta de San Pedro Alejandrino, located in Santa Marta, Colombia, leaving a great legacy that promotes regional unity… his greatest dream was to consolidate the formation of a confederation that would unite all the former Spanish colonies of America, which is why he concentrated his efforts on fighting for the emancipation of the oppressed peoples”. And he recalled José Martí who warned that “what the Liberator had not done on this continent was yet to be done”, and by this, he meant that “America was not what the Venezuelan had dreamed of and the inequality and misery of the region offended the freedom for which he had fought so hard”.

Pérez Santana highlighted the skills and personal characteristics of the Liberator of the Homeland; and his long trajectory of anti-imperialist struggles in search of freedom and unity for the peoples of Latin America “a history of combat, included in the history of the great military campaigns, incredible feats such as crossing the snowy Andes at the head of his poorly shod and unsheltered troops, of exiles and betrayals; always returning to continue the fight…”.

In turn, the head of the Venezuelan diplomatic mission highlighted how the Bolivarian government, since the arrival of Commander Hugo Chávez, has rescued the historical anti-imperialist legacy of the Liberator Simón Bolívar, and through him, new forms of regional integration have been promoted with the Bolivarian aspiration to make these lands the happiest and most beautiful of humanity” and stressed once again the last proclamation of Commander Hugo Chávez: “Today we have a Homeland, and in any circumstance, we will continue having a Homeland!”.

The Bolivarian Government of Venezuela rescued the values of independence and freedom of the Venezuelan people, and today continues to promote the anti-imperialist legacy of the Father of the Homeland, Simón Bolívar.