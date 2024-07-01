Since 1980 the United Nations World Tourism Organization, now UN Tourism, has celebrated World Tourism Day on September 27.

On this World Tourism Day, under the Theme – “Tourism and Peace”, let us reflect on our nation, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, how sustainable Tourism entities have taken the lead in transforming our communities, in creating employment, especially for females, many of whom are single parents. Further, we support the fostering of Eco Tourism/Yachting Tourism/Dive Tourism/Agriculture, to mention a few, all of which have contributed to our economy.

Additionally, we should not forget our culture and national heritage, where our creativity and uniqueness in our practices showcase our talent, which may be similar, yet, different to our neighboring islands.

Beryl would have taken some aspects of our beautiful terrain, nonetheless, as we take this opportunity to come together, let us rebuild our nation, one brick at a time, stronger and better.