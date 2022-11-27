SVGCC to host 4-day Accreditation Pop-up Fair

From November 28 to December 1 of 2022, St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC) will host a four-day accreditation roaming expo on all of its campuses.

The SVGCC claims that the purpose of the fair is to educate its staff and students on the accreditation process, their major stakeholder status, and how the process affects them all in general. Games, freebies, music, talks, and more are anticipated during the nearly week-long festival.

The self-study part of the college’s accreditation application is currently underway, and it is being carried out under the slogan “Rooted in Introspection, Growing for the Future: Let’s ACE It!”

The schedule for the Accreditation Fair includes stops at the Hospitality & Maritime Training Institute at Diamond on November 28, the Division of Technical & Vocational Education at Arnos Vale on November 29, the Division of Nursing Education at Largo Height on November 30, and the Division of Arts, Sciences & General Studies and the Division of Teacher Education at Villa on December 1st, 2022. Each stop is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A writing contest on the topic of “The Importance of Accreditation to a Post-Secondary Institution” is presently being held at the SVGCC, where students can rank first, second, or third and receive $500, $300, or $150 in prize money.

A continuous process of quality assurance is accreditation. It is confirmation that a facility complies with the criteria for high-quality education. It must be frequently examined because it is not a permanent status. The SVGCC is optimistic that it will succeed in getting accredited by the end of 2023.