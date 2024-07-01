SVG CONDEMNS ATTACK ON DIPLOMATIC PREMISES OF THE UAE BY THE SUDANESE ARMY AIRCRAFT

The government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines unequivocally condemns the recent dastardly attack on the official residence of the Head of Mission of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Khartoum, Sudan, occasioning extensive damage to the diplomatic premises. The UAE has publicly denounced the Sudanese army as being the attacker. The Sudanese army has not assumed any responsibility for this heinous act.

This attack is a flagrant violation of international law. The diplomatic premises, including the official residence of accredited diplomats, are protected under international law. The blatant disregard of the fundamental legal precept of the inviolability of diplomatic premises is an affront to all member-states of the United Nations. It thus demands unequivocal condemnation by all right-thinking peoples and nations.

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines joins the international community in their denunciation of this illegal act. It further calls for an assumption of full responsibility by the perpetrators of this illegal act, a full apology, appropriate recompense, and an undertaking to abide by the requisites of international law.

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines further calls upon all the warring parties in the conflict in Sudan to make peace so as to end the suffering and loss of life of the Sudanese people.