SVG congratulates H.E. Gilbert Houngbo on appointment as ILO Director

I am pleased as Minister with responsibility for Labour in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, to congratulate and welcome H.E. Gilbert Houngbo as the new Director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO).

Director-General Houngbo’s tenure comes at a very critical time in international relations. I am confident that his extensive experience as Prime Minister of Togo, Assistant Secretary-General of UNDP and Executive Director-Director will provide the requisite leadership needed at this time.

I am also pleased with the appointment of Senior Advisor, Ambassador Chad Blackman from the GRULAC region. Ambassador Blackman continues to be resolute in his efforts to develop the region.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines look forward to working with the new Director-General, as he builds his vision for the ILO and the Global Social Justice Coalition.