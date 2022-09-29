SVGCF Volunteer Programme launches School Education Initiative

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Conservation Fund’s Volunteer Programme began their School Education Initiative on Friday, September 17th 2022 at the Calliaqua Anglican School.

The purpose of this initiative was to highlight environmental issues faced in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and how we can mitigate these issues. Volunteer Coordinator at the Fund, Ms Jodesha Ryan stated “That it is important to educate kids at an early age. Explaining the importance of the environment to the kids can contribute to the development of sustainable habits that will assist in protecting our environment.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Conservation Fund also took the opportunity to highlight and award the “Litter Police” at the Calliaqua Anglican School for their hard work during the school year 2021/2022 and encouraged other students to be a part of it.

Ms Alanda Moses, Project Officer at the SVGCF reminded the students that it is important for them to circulate their knowledge about the importance of maintaining their environment with their friends and family. Ms Moses added that these habits developed early in life tend to stick around even when they are grown-ups.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Conservation Fund is a Not-for-Profit Company, aimed at providing a sustainable flow of funds to support the long-term management and expansion of St. Vincent and the Grenadines National System of Protected Areas and other activities that contribute substantially to the conservation, protection, and maintenance of biodiversity in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.