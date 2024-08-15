Poll reveals ‘cost of living,’ not crime, is Vincies top concern

According to a recent poll, the high cost of living, not crime, is the most important national issue for Vincentians.

The poll showed that 36.1 percent indicated that the cost of living was their most pressing issue. A distant second was unemployment/underemployment, which stood at 18.1 percent, with crime representing 128 percent.

Responses to this question were particularly interesting, as 30 percent of Vincentians indicated they were unemployed, but just over half of this number indicated that employment was their key concern.

In terms of employment status, 30.6 percent of respondents reported full employment, 15.8 percent reported part-time employment, and 23 percent reported self-job.

Alternatively, a relative high number of respondents—30 percent—indicated that they were unemployed.

In terms of age demographics, 28.95 percent of the respondents were aged 18-30, 38.34 percent were aged 31-50, 20.75 percent were aged 50-65, and 11.97 percent were over the age of 65.

Regarding the gender of respondents, 48 percent were males and 51 percent were females, resulting in an almost equal response rate.

The Caribbean Institute for Governance and Policy Research commissioned the poll, which had 1,123 respondents.