St Vincent and the Grenadines has recorded another COVID-19 death taking the islands death toll from the pandemic to 93.

SVG has in total recorded two fully vaccinated deaths, one partially vaccinated and 90 unvaccinated.

There are now 828 active cases after 10 recoveries were recorded.

Some 21 persons are currently hospitalized, 5 fully vaccinated, 1 partially and 15 unvaccinated.

Total vaccines administered on the island total 63, 669.