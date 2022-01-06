SVG COVID-19 SURGE: 208 Cases Recorded In Two Days

One hundred and seventeen (117) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from four hundred and sixteen (416) samples collected on Monday, January 3rd, 2022, resulting in a positivity of 28.1%. Ninety-nine (99) new rapid antigen-positive results were reported from flu clinics on January 3rd, 2022.

Ninety-one (91) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from three hundred and sixty-three samples collected on Tuesday, January 4th, 2022, resulting in a positivity of 25.1%. Sixty-four (64) new rapid antigen-positive results were reported from flu clinics on January 4th, 2022.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There are currently no patients admitted for COVID-19 at the Argyle Isolation Facility. Sixteen patients are admitted to the COVID-19 ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, two (2) of whom are fully vaccinated and fourteen (14) patients are unvaccinated.

COVID-19 DEATHS

No new deaths were recorded over the reporting period from January 3rd – January 4th, 2021.

COVID-19 SUMMARY

Sixty-eight (68) recoveries were noted over the reporting period. Seven hundred and forty-three cases are currently active and eighty-three (83) persons with COVID-19 have died. Six thousand two hundred and forty-seven (6247) cases of COVID-19 and five thousand and four hundred and twenty-one (5421) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

In view of the confirmed presence of the Delta, Mu and Gamma variants in the community and the significant increase in the number of new infections, transmission, severe COVID-19 disease and deaths, strict enforcement and compliance with all protocols and recommendations by everyone is strongly recommended. The correct and consistent use of masks, avoidance of crowds, physical distancing, proper hand sanitizing and immunization with available vaccines have all been proven to significantly reduce the risk of being infected, getting sick and or dying from the COVID-19 virus.