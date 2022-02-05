4 new COVID deaths,1 Vaxxed, 3 Unvaxxed, total now 99

With the recording of four new COVID -19 deaths, St Vincent and the Grenadines death toll from the pandemic has risen to 99.

A 90-year-old female with underlying conditions tested positive for COVID-19 on January 29th, 2022, she was admitted to the Isolation Ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. She died on the 3rd of February, 2022 of COVID-19 pneumonia. She was unvaccinated.

A 67-year-old female with underlying conditions tested positive for COVID-19 on January 28th, 2022 and was admitted to the Isolation Ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. She died on February 3rd, 2022 of COVID-19 pneumonia. She was unvaccinated.

A 97-year-old male tested positive for COVID-19 on January 23rd, 2022 and was admitted to the Isolation Ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. He died on the 3rd of February, 2022 of COVID-19 pneumonia. His vaccination status is being verified.

A 62-year-old male with underlying conditions tested positive for COVID-19 on January 22nd, 2022 and was admitted to the Isolation Ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. He died on February 4th, 2022 of COVID-19 pneumonia. He was fully vaccinated.

Their deaths bring the death toll from COVID-19 to ninety-nine (99).