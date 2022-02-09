St Vincent and the Grenadines COVID death toll now 101

Two deaths were recorded for the reporting period Tuesday 8 February 2021.

A 71-year-old male with underlying conditions tested positive for COVID-19 on January 31st, 2022 and was admitted to the Isolation Ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. He died on the 7th of February, 2022 of COVID-19 pneumonia. He was unvaccinated.

An 89-year-old female with underlying conditions tested positive for COVID-19 on January 30th, 2022 and was admitted to the Isolation Ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. She died on February 7th, 2022 of COVID-19 pneumonia. She was unvaccinated.

Their deaths bring the death toll from COVID-19 to one hundred and one (101).