SVG’s COVID-19 death toll climbs to 92

St Vincent and the Grenadines have recorded Two (2) new COVID -19 deaths, taking the islands death toll to 92.

A 45-year-old female tested positive for COVID-19 on January 14th, 2022 and was admitted to the isolation ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. She died on January 22nd, 2022 of COVID-19 pneumonia.

A 61-year-old female tested positive for COVID-19 on January 16th, 2022 and was admitted to the isolation ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. The patient had underlying conditions and died on January 23rd, 2022 of COVID-19 pneumonia.

Both patients were unvaccinated.

News Cases

Eight (8) new PCR COVID-19 positive cases were reported from thirty-six (36) samples collected on Friday, January 21st, 2022, resulting in a positivity of 22.2%. Nineteen (19) new rapid antigen-positive results were reported from flu clinics on January 21st, 2022.

Four (4) new PCR COVID-19 positive cases were reported from eleven (11) samples collected on Saturday January 22nd, 2022, resulting in a positivity of 36.4%. Twenty (20) new rapid antigen-positive results were reported from flu clinics on January 22nd, 2022.

The COVID-19 testing algorithm, based on the WHO recommendations appropriate for this phase on the current outbreak, reduces the number of RT-PCR tests conducted, relying primarily on rapid antigen tests and clinical diagnosis.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There are currently no patients admitted for COVID-19 at the Argyle Isolation Facility. Twenty-three (23) patients are admitted to the COVID-19 ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

Five (5) of the admitted patients are vaccinated, one (1) patient is partially vaccinated, and seventeen (17) patients are unvaccinated.

COVID-19 SUMMARY

Twenty-one (21) recoveries were noted over the reporting period. Eight hundred and seventy-two cases are currently active and ninety-two (92) persons with COVID-19 have died. Six thousand six hundred and sixty (6660) cases of COVID-19 and five thousand and six hundred and ninety-six (5696) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

In view of the confirmed presence of Omicron and Delta as the dominant variants in the community and the significant increase in the number of new infections, transmission, severe COVID-19 disease and deaths, strict enforcement and compliance with all protocols and recommendations by everyone are strongly recommended. The public is reminded to always wear a properly fitting mask, get vaccinated and boosted and seek care early.