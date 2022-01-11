SVG COVID UPDATE: 215 NEW CASES, THREE OMICRON CASES

Ninety-one (91) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from three hundred and seventy-seven (377) samples collected on Thursday, January 6th, 2022, resulting in a positivity of 24.1%. Eighty-four (84) new rapid antigen-positive results were reported from flu clinics on January 6th, 2022.

Sixty-one (61) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from three hundred and forty-four samples collected on Friday, January 7th, 2022, resulting in a positivity of 17.7%. Eighty-Eight (88) new rapid antigen-positive results were reported from flu clinics on January 7th, 2022.

Forty-eight (48) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from two hundred and forty-five samples collected on Saturday 8th, 2022, resulting in a positivity of 19.6%. Thirty-nine (39) new rapid antigen-positive results were reported from the flu clinics on January 8th, 2022.

No new COVID-19 cases were reported from nine (9) samples collected Sunday, January 9th, 2022. Twenty-two (22) new rapid antigen-positive results were reported from flu clinics on January 9th, 2022.

Fifteen (15) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from forty-six (46) samples collected on Monday, January 10th, 2022, resulting in a positivity of 31.9%. One hundred and eleven (111) new rapid antigen-positive results were reported from the flu clinics on January 10th, 2022.

OMICRON CASES

Sequencing results received from CARPHA on January 10, 2022, and January 11, 2022, confirmed the presence of the Omicron variant of concern in two (2) samples taken on December 27, 2021, and one (1) sample taken on December 28, 2021, from persons with no travel history.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There are currently no patients admitted for COVID-19 at the Argyle Isolation Facility. Seventeen patients are admitted to the COVID-19 ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, six (6) of whom are vaccinated, eleven (11) patients are unvaccinated.

COVID-19 SUMMARY

Thirty-six (36) recoveries were noted over the reporting period. Nine hundred and fourteen (914) cases are currently active and eighty-five (85) persons with COVID-19 have died. Six thousand five hundred and sixty-two (6562) cases of COVID-19 and five thousand and five hundred and sixty-three (5563) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

In view of the confirmed presence of the Delta, Mu, Gamma and Omicron variants in the community and the significant increase in the number of new infections, transmission, severe COVID-19 disease and deaths, strict enforcement and compliance with all protocols and recommendations by everyone is strongly recommended. The public is reminded to always wear a properly fitting mask, get vaccinated and boosted and seek care early.