SVG COVID UPDATE: Over 200 new cases and two deaths

Three (3) new PCR COVID-19 positive cases were reported from twenty (20) samples collected on Monday, January 17th, 2022, resulting in a positivity of 15.0%. One hundred and twenty-one (121) new rapid antigen-positive results were reported from flu clinics on January 17th, 2022.

Seven (7) new PCR COVID-19 positive cases were reported from sixteen (16) samples collected on Tuesday January 18th, 2022, resulting in a positivity of 43.8%. Ninety-two (92) new rapid antigen positive results were reported from flu clinics on January 18th, 2022.

The current COVID-19 testing algorithm, based on the WHO recommendations appropriate for this phase on the current outbreak, reduces the number of RT-PCR tests conducted, relying more on rapid antigen and clinical diagnosis.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There are currently no patients admitted for COVID-19 at the Argyle Isolation Facility. Twenty-eight (28) patients are admitted to the COVID-19 ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, two (2) of whom are pregnant and one (1) of whom is younger than eighteen.

Six (6) of the admitted patients are vaccinated, two (2) patients are partially vaccinated, and twenty (20) patients are unvaccinated.

COVID-19 DEATHS

Two (2) new deaths were recorded over the reporting period. 74-year-old female tested positive for COVID-19 on January 6th, 2022, she was admitted to the isolation ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital and died on the 18thof January of COVID-19 pneumonia.

An 83-year-old male presented at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH), with symptoms typical of COVID-19, he tested positive for COVID-19 on January 19th, 2022, and later died at the MCMH. He was determined to have died of COVID-19 pneumonia.

Both patients were unvaccinated. Their deaths bring the death toll from COVID-19 to ninety (90).

COVID-19 SUMMARY

Fourteen (14) recoveries were noted over the reporting period. Eight hundred and seventy-three cases are currently active and ninety (90) persons with COVID-19 have died. Six thousand six hundred and fifteen (6615) cases of COVID-19 and five thousand and six hundred and fifty-two (5652) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

In view of the confirmed presence of the Omicron as the dominant variant in the community and the significant increase in the number of new infections, transmission, severe COVID-19 disease and deaths, strict enforcement and compliance with all protocols and recommendations by everyone are strongly recommended. The public is reminded to always wear a properly fitting mask, get vaccinated and boosted and seek care early.