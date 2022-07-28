St Vincent and the Grenadines government announced on Thursday that vaccination will not be required for employment with the port authority, the police force, and the rest of the public sector, but that spacing, masking, sanitation, and vaccine advocacy will continue.

A hundred percent vaccination requirement remains for health care workers, according to Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves.

Teachers at learning institutions will no longer be required to vaccinate 100 percent against COVID-19 under a new regime recommended by the Chief Medical Officer.

Nevertheless, he clarified that the offer is not a reinstatement of teachers, and interested applicants would have to apply.

According to Gonsalves, the Ministry of Education and the Chief Personnel will announce soon the period within which applications will be accepted in order to staff schools for next year.

A layered approach of masking, regular testing, sanitization, spacing, and ventilation will be enforced for the unvaccinated employees, according to the Prime Minister.