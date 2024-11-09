SVG Named Caribbean’s Leading Nature Destination for 2024

SVG Named the Best ‘Nature Destination’ in the Caribbean

An island nation comprising 32 islands and cays near the coast of South America, St. Vincent and the Grenadines remains a hidden gem to most. This year, the World Travel Awards bestowed upon the country its own distinction, deeming it the Caribbean’s Leading Nature Destination of 2024.

The island nation is on the mend from the hard-hit impact of June’s Hurricane Beryl. But they are welcoming visitors back. Here’s what to know about this nature destination for when you plan your trip.

On the largest island of St. Vincent, visitors will find the still-active volcano, La Soufrière, which last erupted between 2020 and 2021, a jade-green exemplar of the abundant natural landscape. A hike to the top? Travelers are welcome to take it on. The reward is a stunning view of the surrounding islands.

One of the best ways to experience the unparalleled natural beauty of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is from the water. The Tobago Cays, within Marine Park, is a five-island paradise, where sea turtles roam freely (and where visitors can easily navigate the crystal-clear waters with a snorkel and mask). Accessible via boat ride from the main island of St. Vincent, a visit to this sanctuary remains one of the iconic experiences of any trip to the island group.

Another water-immersive experience that’s de rigueur for any visitor: a trip to any of the main island’s black sand beaches. At Mt. Wynne Beach, travelers can visit the oldest coconut plantation on the island. Other black sand beaches, like Wallilabou Beach, offer spectacular underwater reefs, ideal for both amateur and advanced snorkelers.

Of course, water comes in all forms on these naturally pristine islands. St. Vincent is known for its plethora of waterfalls. A visit to the country should definitely include a visit to such iconic falls as Dark View Falls (St. Vincent’s most popular, and accessible only by swaying bamboo bridge); the Falls of Baleine (a remote waterfall that dumps into a freshwater pool); and Three Ponds Falls (a secluded and picture-perfect waterfall that requires a bit of extra effort).

Close a nature-centric trip with a hike of the Vermont Nature Trail on the main island, which runs through the Buccament Valley. (There is a $2 fee for visitors.) This two-mile loop trail offers a lush look through the rainforest canopy, as well as encounters with some of the island’s native inhabitants, like the St. Vincent parrot and the Whistling Warbler.