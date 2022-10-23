SVG-Cuba Solidarity Movement donates $10,000 to Cuba’s recovery

Saint Vincent makes donation to Cuban victims of Hurricane Ian

On Sunday, it was reported that the Cuba Solidarity Movement in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines delivered a donation of $10,000 for the restoration of damage caused by Hurricane Ian in Cuba.

Ambassador Jose M. Leyva of Cuba received the check from Coordinator Bernard Hamilton in the presence of members of the organisation, the Juan Almeida Association of Cuban Residents, and government officials.

Ralph Gonsalves, the prime minister of Saint Vincent, contributed 50,000 dollars for a similar reason on October 13; the Cuban envoy congratulated him on the spot and hailed the donation as an act of fraternity and unity.

Participants reaffirmed their loyalty to Cuba and decried the United States blockade and attempt to destabilise the country.

During a May political-cultural event commemorating 30 years of bilateral diplomatic ties in Havana, Gonsalves described relations with Cuba as exemplary.