VIDEO: SVG cultural ambassadors thrill patrons at EXPO Dubai

Vincentian cultural ambassadors, Skinny Fabulous, Luta and Fireman delivered an electrifying performance at the EXPO Dubai 2020 on Saturday.

They had the crowd in awe as the musical accompaniment allowed them to wow the patrons in attendance.

Shaunelle McKenzie and Hance John also performed to a very receptive audience.

This is the first performance for the Vincy contingent at Expo in Dubai and it was nothing short of spectacular, says Esworth Roberts.

Several aspects of Vincentian culture will be showcased during this country’s National Day at the Dubai Expo on Monday, February 14th.

Invest SVG is spearheading this country’s participation at the Expo.

