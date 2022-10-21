SVG defeats Antigua 66 to 30 in Netball World Cup Qualifier

St. Vincent and the Grenadines was clinical against Antigua and Barbuda

On Thursday night October 20, 2022, St. Vincent and the Grenadines despite having two players out of the selection process for the night’s game, was clinical in their defeat of Antigua and Barbuda 66 – 30 at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston, Jamaica.

It was the Vincentian’s fifth qualifying game in the Netball World Cup Regional Qualifiers, and led in all quarters – 17 – 6, second quarter 31-14, third quarter 51-19, and the final score 66 – 30.

Thursday night’s victory was welcome following the previous night’s loss to Barbados at the same venue. Assistant coach Vasha Adams was quite pleased and said it was a team effort as every player on the court gave off their best.

The Cayman Islands is their next opponent on Friday night at 9:25 p.m., and on Saturday in their final game of the qualifying campaign, St. Vincent and the Grenadines clash with Grenada at 4:15 p.m.