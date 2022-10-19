SVG defeats St Lucia in second win at Netball World Cup Qualifiers

St. Vincent and the Grenadines defeated Saint Lucia 49 – 36, at the National Indoor Sports Centre, in Kingston, Jamaica on Tuesday night. The Vincentians led in all quarters 15 – 6, 27 – 15, 40 – 22, and finally 49 – 36, as they secured their second victory in three matches played to date, in the Netball World Cup Qualifiers.

Head coach Godfrey Harry said, “we are on course to achieve what we came here for which is a qualifying spot in the World Cup next year, and that is what we are setting out to do.”

St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ next game is against Barbados on Wednesday night, commencing at 7:15 p.m. Eastern Caribbean time.

The Vincentian team is confident that St. Vincent and the Grenadines will emerge victorious against Barbados because it would place them in an even stronger position to secure one of the two qualifying spots.