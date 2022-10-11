7-member delegation representing SVG at Global Robotics Challenge

A seven-member (7) delegation team left Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on Monday, October 10th to participate in the 6th Annual FIRST Global Challenge.

The competition is scheduled to occur from October 13 th -16 th at the Palexpo Convention Center in Geneva, Switzerland and will feature a competition inclusive of over 190 countries from around the World.

The FIRST Global Platform allows students to apply critical thinking and problem-solving through STEM to find sustainable solutions for their communities.

This year’s theme, Carbon Capture focuses on climate change and reducing carbon emissions.

The delegation has been tasked with the construction of a robot as well as participation in the Global meet.

Source : Press Release