SVG: Deterioration in weather conditions expected by Sunday night

In its 72-hour forecast, the SVG MET office forecasts a deterioration in the weather by Sunday night.

Weak surface to low-level instability across the islands will continue to generate occasional light to moderate showers during today.

However, by nightfall, model guidance suggests a deterioration in weather conditions due to a more favorable mid to upper atmosphere.

As a result, shower activity is expected to increase in frequency and intensity into Tuesday. Cloudy skies with pockets of heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms are likely.

Residents and motorist in areas prone to flash-flooding or near rivers and streams should remain alert.

Easterly winds ranging between 15 km/h to 30 km/h will continue. However, a deduction in wind speed between 10 km/h to 25 km/h is expected by late Monday.

Seas will be slight to moderate in open waters with swells ranging between 1.0m to 2.0m.

Analysis also suggests a thin layer of Saharan dust haze moving into the area by Monday.