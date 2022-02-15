UPDATE [Diamond Shooting] Ella Cordice killed, Jasmine King hospitalized

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident that occurred on Monday, February 14, 2022, at about 12:30 am at Diamond which left Ella Cordice, 55 year old Farmer of Barrouallie dead and Jasmine King, 47 year old Farmer of Diamond currently warded at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH) with multiple gunshot wounds about her body.

According to investigations, on Sunday, February 13, 2022, Cordice and King reportedly went to sleep.

Sometime during the night, they were awakened by the sound of gunshots emanating through the bedroom window of the house.

During the incident, the deceased and Jasmine King received several gunshots about their bodies. They were subsequently rushed to the MCMH for medical attention where Ella Cordice was pronounced dead on arrival.

A postmortem examination is to be conducted on the deceased to ascertain the exact cause of death. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Persons with information that can assist with this investigation are encouraged to contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crimes at telephone number 1-784-456-1339; the Officer-in-charge of the Criminal Investigations Department at 1784-456-1810; or the Officer in charge of the South Central Division at 1-784-458-4200; or any police station or police officer you are comfortable with. All information received would be treated with confidentiality.