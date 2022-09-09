St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Dominica will benefit from a United Nations initiative on strengthening climate change resilience and food security.

The initiative dubbed “Resilient Livelihoods and Food Security Through Data” was launched on Thursday, September 8th, 2022 at the Foreign Affairs Conference Room. The launch was spearheaded by the Ministry of National Mobilization and assisted by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

The two-year project will work towards implementing risk assessments, enhancing livelihoods and boosting social protection.

Addressing the launch, was the Minister of National Mobilisation Hon. Orando Brewster, who said the project would strengthen the sustainable development thrust in both countries.

Minister Brewster stressed that it was important to partner with Dominica as linkages can be created which will later become vital to the progress of both countries.

Minister of Tourism and Sustainable Development Hon. Carlos James said the project forms part of the overall thrust to create sustainable livelihood programs, especially for the most vulnerable in rural communities.

Remarks were also made by the Minister of the Blue Economy, Agriculture and Food Security in Dominica Fidel Grant. Minister Grant echoed the sentiments of Minister Brewster, noting that linkages between the countries are crucial as St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Dominica share “similar vulnerabilities and challenges.”

Also addressing the event was the Sub-regional Co-ordinator of the Caribbean Food and Agriculture Organization, Renata Clarke and Country Director of the World Food Programme, Regis Chapman who both pledged their commitment to promoting food security in the region.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines experienced and the Commonwealth of Dominica both experienced devastating natural disasters recently, coupled with the impact of covid19, which affected livelihoods and created setbacks in national development.