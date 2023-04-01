St Vincent and the Grenadines donates to Art Museum of the Americas

The Mission of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to the Organization of American States (OAS) has donated a painting by Calvert Jones to the Art Museum of the Americas. This is the Caribbean nation’s first contribution to the permanent collection of the OAS museum in Washington, D.C.

The aesthetic and content diversity of modern and contemporary Caribbean arts, according to OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro, “presents a free and unrestricted creative expression that exemplifies the OAS mandate of More Rights for More People, in the form of More Art for More People, paving the way for a deeper dialogue between the peoples of our Member States.”

The Permanent Representative of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Louanne Gilchrist, stated that the contribution “marks a milestone for us, as it increases the exposure of our Small Island Developing State and demonstrates the creative creativity of our people, as exemplified by Mr. Jones’s work.” “The picture itself exemplifies both the fragility of our islands and the resiliency of our people,” the envoy from the Caribbean continued.

Ambassador Gilchrist gave a statement from the artist Jones in which he indicated that the eruptions of La Soufriere Volcano inspired him to produce his work. Jones stated, “I have appropriately labeled this piece ‘The Prayers of Spring’ as a signal of the arrival of spring, the season of fresh life, fruitfulness, hope, and confidence in God.”

The Art Museum of the Americas is the oldest museum in the United States dedicated to modern and contemporary art from Latin America and the Caribbean and houses one of the most significant collections of works by Western Hemisphere artists in the world.

Source : OAS