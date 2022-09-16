SVG drops negative COVID test requirement for unvaccinated travellers

From Sunday, September 18th, unvaccinated travellers to St. Vincent and the Grenadines will no longer be required to present a negative COVID-19 test on arrival.

The new recommendation is among several others which were disclosed by Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves while speaking on NBC radio.

continuation of the declared public health emergency in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

2 Mandatory mask requirements should apply only to indoor spaces in government facilities, including healthcare facilities and learning institutions. Mask use is still strongly recommended in all outdoor spaces.

3 Proper sanitizing and frequent washing of hands, avoidance of crowds, proper ventilation and other basic infection control methods are strongly advised.

4 Free testing of symptomatic persons at all government healthcare facilities and the prompt and efficient reporting of all testing by all healthcare providers to the National Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health should continue in keeping with COVID-19 disease classification as a notifiable disease.

5 Removal of the requirement for Unvaccinated travellers to St Vincent and the Grenadines to present a negative COVID test result from effective September 18, 2022.