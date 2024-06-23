SVG Drum Foundation represents at “Drums of ALBA” Festival in Venezuela

ALBA Countries Celebrate Cultural Identity With a Drum Party in Caracas

The St. Vincent Drum Foundation is representing SVG at the “Drums of ALBA: Beats of Our Identity” festival in Caracas, Venezuela, from June 20 to 23. Dr. Cleve Scott heads the delegation.

The ten member countries of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA), along with officials from invited nations, held a drum celebration in Caracas, Venezuela’s capital, on Saturday to commemorate their cultural identity.

The activity on Saturday, preceded by a walk to the Plaza Bolivar in honour of Caracas’ Day of Spirituality, is part of the ‘Meeting Drums of the ALBA, Beats of Our Identity’, which took place in the Caribbean country from last Thursday to this Sunday, June 23, with over 400 participants.

Delcy Rodríguez, Venezuela’s Executive Vice President, welcomed the visitors and stated that they share “the same language,” the “drum, which is the language of resistance of the peoples.”

“From Venezuela, let us call, with that same drum, with that loud, loud ringing, for freedom, for the independence of our countries, for the happiness of our peoples, that these drums fight permanently against the hegemony of the north,” according to the official.