SVG Education Ministry reviewing security protocols after CSEC math leak

In light of the recent leak of the CSEC Math paper, the Ministry of Education in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is presently examining their security policies.

CXC, which has already completed its investigation, says that the security measures put in place have led them to identify the country as Jamaica, as well as the testing facility where the leak came.

“Essentially, we’ve learned that we need to review our local protocols and security protocols as they relate to the collection, storage, and distribution of these examination papers so that a similar leakage does not occur here in St. Vincent,” Education Minister Curtis King said.

Wayne Wesley, registrar of the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC), stated that the examination body was able to identify the individual examination center concerned utilizing upgraded security measures.

He said that the breach was extensive and that many persons had access to the material.

Students who have already finished Math Paper 2 will not have to retake it; their grades will be computed in a different way.