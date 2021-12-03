SVG elected to UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee

A total of 103 United Nations Member states expressed confidence in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, through vote, to serve on the UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee (WHC) from 2022 to 2025. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines was one of three elected states, from six countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, to secure one of the twelve available seats on the WHC, during the 42nd session of the UNESCO’s General Conference, which was held on November 25, 2021. The other elected countries were Argentina, Mexico, Belgium, Bulgaria, Greece, India, Italy, Japan, Qatar, Rwanda and Zambia.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) is a specialised United Nations (UN) agency charged with developing and implementing programmes in education, sciences and culture. Through its cultural conventions and programmes, the organisation plays a unique role in promoting human creativity, safeguarding culture and heritage worldwide.

The World Heritage Committee is responsible for the implementation of the World Heritage Convention, defines the use of the World Heritage Fund, and allocates financial assistance upon requests from States Parties. It has the final say on whether a property is inscribed on the World Heritage List.

It examines reports on the state of conservation of inscribed properties and asks States Parties to take action when properties are not being properly managed. It also decides on the inscription or deletion of properties on the List of World Heritage in Danger.

As a Small Island Developing State, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is committed to promoting the implementation of the World Heritage Convention by bringing its expertise and unique experience to the work of the Committee and ensuring balance and credible representation to deliberations involving the World Heritage List.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines will be represented on the Committee by cultural and natural national experts; Mrs Dierdre Myers and Ms Abeana White.

The Government and people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines expressed its great appreciation to all Member States that supported its candidature.