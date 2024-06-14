Tourism Minister shares Caribbean’s best kept secret with 2,000 travel leaders

Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, Honourable Carlos James has called on over 2,000 travel advisors to share the Caribbean’s best kept secret with their clients.

The tourism minister was on Monday, June 10th, addressing a sold-out Travel Leaders Network’s International EDGE Conference at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center at National Harbor in Washington, D.C.

“St. Vincent and the Grenadines is transforming Caribbean tourism. It has been the region’s best kept secret, until the build out of our international airport which opened in 2017 and new hotels on the island. I am now sharing my island with the rest of the world,” Minister James told the large audience of travel industry leaders. Noting the rich diversity of the island from its black sand beaches on mainland St. Vincent to the turquoise waters of the grenadines, “St. Vincent and the Grenadines is a must do destination for North Americans,” Minister James said. “We are not moving to mass tourism, but we are building out our tourism product in a sustainable way, focusing heavily on environmental sustainability,”

Minister James told industry leaders. With more flights added from Charlotte, New York, Miami and Toronto to St. Vincent and the Grenadines this winter, the Travel Leaders Network (TLN) is eyeing St. Vincent and the Grenadines as the go to destination, especially for its luxury travellers.

The TLN alliance programme continues to experience a high rate of popularity among leaders in the travel industry with alliances comprising travel advisors and agency owners, strategically created to drive revenue growth.

With approximately 2,000 travel industry professionals in attendance at the event, the consortium shared that 2024 bookings in most segments are outpacing 2023 sales, particularly luxury, premium and contemporary sales.