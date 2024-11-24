SVG Emerges as a TVET Leader in the OECS

SVG LEADS IN TVET EDUCATION

St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues to set itself apart as a leader in the development of Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) within the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

Minister of Education Hon. Curtis King said this achievement can be attributed to the work of the Sector Skills Development Agency in developing and boosting TVET programmes throughout the country.

The Agency was established in 2010 and within four years, they were able to offer Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) certification, which is being recognized nationally and regionally adding credibility to these qualifications and competencies.

Minister King noted that this is a remarkable achievement as TVET standards issued through the Caribbean Association of National Training Agencies (CANTA), are rigid and are of a high quality and standard. The Education Minister added that the value and respect for TVET education is growing, so much so, that even at the primary level, TVET is being pursued.

He pointed to the TVET programme currently being offered to primary school students at the Barrouallie Anglican School.

“Once we start at that early level, you are going to have more and more students appreciating the value of TVET ……it is path to equity …TVET represents a lifeline, a chance to break free from poverty, unemployment and marginalization,” the Minister remarked.

Minister King said the government remains committed to expanding TVET at all levels. King was speaking at a TVET national symposium held on Thursday November 21 at the Methodist Church Hall.