SVG ends on a high defeating Grenada in final Under-15s game

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Under-15s ended their 2024 WINLOTT Windward Islands Male Under-15 Cricket Championships on a high, defeating Grenada Under-15s by 44 runs at the Mindoo Phillip Park on Sunday December 15, 2024.

Having won the toss, the Vincentians took first knock but lost 4 wickets inside the first power play. They lost wickets at 1 for 08, 2 for 15, 3 for 57, 4 for 58; all within the first power play.

Wickets continue to tumble at 5 for 95, 6 for 120, 7 for 129, 8 for 130, 9 for 150, and 10 for 162 in 35.1 overs. The wicket takers were Lyndon Francis who took 3 for 12, Kewonnie Mathew with 3 for 17, Ethan Abraham 2 for25, Jamie Wickham 1 for 12, and Raekim Charles 1 for 18, with extras totaling 27 made of 1 leg-bye, 23 wides, and 3 no-balls.

Batting for the Vincentians, Kesean Hoyte top-scored with 41, Julian Stoddard contributed 29, skipper Jorden Charles made 26, Ahmaud Williams chipped in with 24.

Grenada’s response was shaken from the start, losing wicket number one with the score on 01, but a 47 run partnership was stitched together by Kemile Abraham and Jamie Wickham before three wickets fell in rapid succession. The wickets fell at 2 for 48, 3 for 48, 4 for 48, as the Vincentians stormed back to wrest the initiative from the Grenadians.

The wickets continued to tumble with regularity – 5 for 53, 6 for 68, 7 for 77, 8 for 89, 9 for 93, and all out for 118 in 30.5 overs. Jeremy Edwards was the top scorer for Grenada with 21, Kemile Abraham made 20, and Jamie Wickham 18; the only double figure scores.

Christiano Adams took 3 for 17, Lee-J Phillips grabbed 3 for 21, Jorden Charles 2 for 16, Shemaiah Nanton had 1 for 17, and Julian Stoddard 1 for 22. Extras totalled an astounding 45 made up of 2 byes, 41 wides, and 2 no-balls as St. Vincent and the Grenadines won by 44 runs.