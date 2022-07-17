SVG Expert Program is now available to travel advisors

Designed to help agents “stand out and successfully sell one of the world’s most beautiful destinations,” the program was launched by St Vincent and The Grenadines Tourism Authority.

The program will prepare you to understand the culture, islands, and outstanding attractions of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.”

Upon completion of the program, agents will receive an official DiscoverSVGPro certificate, as well as three continuing education credits from The Travel Institute or ACTA.

“The Expert Program will offer you the ability to promote yourself as a St. Vincent and The Grenadines expert, deliver tailored itineraries for your clients, and improve your earning potential,” says the tourism board.

Participants also have a chance to win an all-inclusive trip for two to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.