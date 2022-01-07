SVG Set To Export Its First Legal Shipment Of Cannabis To Europe

On January 5, 2022, the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines approved the first export certificate for medicinal cannabis. This jurisdiction has worked over the last three (3) years, with international agencies, friendly governments and local public and private sector stakeholders to make this a reality.

The Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Saboto Caesar noted that; “St. Vincent and the Grenadines is ready for global business in the Medicinal Wellness Industry space. We invite the world to participate!”

He also expressed congratulations to the highly trained team at the Medicinal Cannabis Authority (MCA), headed by Chief Executive Officer Dr Jerrol Thompson, on attaining this goal. The granting of permission to export came after an import certificate was issued by the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices for the product to legally enter Germany.

The industry has witnessed significant capital investment from both the public and private sectors, the latter of which includes sources that span the globe, according to economist Terrel Mapp, the current Chief Operating Officer at the MCA.

Additionally, the recent opening of the Caribbean Gold Standard Laboratory has given St. Vincent and the Grenadines a competitive edge in capturing international markets for medicinal cannabis. The testing laboratory was established by way of a joint venture agreement between the MCA and an internationally renowned laboratory testing service provider.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is the first member state of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) to be granted permission for the export of medicinal cannabis.

Minister Caesar, said; “SVG has opened a significant global opportunity for collaboration among member states of the OECS wishing to participate in the international medical cannabis industry. I, therefore, invite all member states of the OECS with the established medicinal cannabis policy frameworks to join forces for the sustainable development of what can become a world competitive sub-regional medicinal wellness ecosystem.”

The government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is also working to establish a diversified medicinal wellness platform that will include traditional medicines, and the emerging psychedelics doctor-assisted treatment initiative.

The government continues to promote the evolution of the industry within the strict medicinal and scientific research framework prescribed by International Law. The first trial shipment is expected to amount to approximately 110 lbs, to be followed by other orders later in 2022.

The export permission was granted to Caribbean Cannabis Company trading as Medicinal. This company already has several products marketed locally and has worked with traditional cultivators in building out their supply chain. Chief Executive Officer of Invest SVG, Annette Mark, assured the cannabis investment community that St. Vincent and the Grenadines will continue to deliver an excellent platform for capital investments.