Update: Vinlec says Power was restored to all affected areas just after 1pm, following this morning’s service interruption.

No explanation was given by Vinlec for the service outage.

Earlier Story

St Vincent (SVG) is experiencing another island-wide blackout. This is the second nation wide outage in a week. The sole electricity company, Vinlec, said in a release:

“We are aware of a service interruption affecting several areas on the mainland, St. Vincent”

“Our teams are working to actively identify the cause of the interruption and restore power to all customers affected as soon as possible”.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and will provide updates as more information becomes available.”

Last Sunday, the nation experienced an island-wide blackout, which lasted for about 4 hours. At that time, Vinlec said a “switchgear” was at the heart of the problem.