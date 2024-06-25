The US State Department in its 2024 Trafficking in Persons Report says the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines does not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking but is making significant efforts to do so.

The government demonstrated overall increasing efforts compared with the previous reporting period considering the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its anti-trafficking capacity; therefore St. Vincent and the Grenadines remained on Tier 2.

These efforts included increasing investigations, along with continuing to conduct labor inspections, ongoing trainings for officials, and public awareness campaigns.

However, the government did not meet the minimum standards in several key areas.

Authorities have not prosecuted a trafficking case since 2015 and have never convicted a trafficker.

Victim identification and services remained weak, officials have not identified a victim since 2019, and the government did not provide adequate resources for anti-trafficking efforts.