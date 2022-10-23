SVG fails to qualify for Netball World Cup 2023 in South Africa

SVG fail to secure place at Netball World Cup

St. Vincent and the Grenadines proved too strong for Grenada in their final match of the Netball World Cup Regional Qualifiers at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston, Jamaica.

The Vincentians demonstrated their standing as one of the top four netball teams in the Caribbean, when they defeated Grenada by a 19-goal margin on Saturday afternoon October 22, 2022, at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Jamaica.

However, despite their best efforts, the Southern Caribbean Island did not qualify for a place at the Netball World Cup in South Africa in 2023.

The first quarter was a closely fought affair, ending at 16 – all, but St. Vincent and the Grenadines, despite a limited number of available substitutes due to injuries, led in the subsequent three quarters 37-28, 49-41, and final score 69-50.

Saturday saw the final round of matches in the Netball World Cup Regional Qualifiers which was played at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston, Jamaica, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines finished third on 10 points from 5 wins and 2 losses, behind second-placed Barbados on 12 points from 6 wins and 1 loss, while Trinidad and Tobago finished with 14 points from 7 victories.

All games played against Jamaica were not qualifying matches; they were only played for ranking points.