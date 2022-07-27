SVG farmers continue to benefit from free small tractor services

St Vincent and the Grenadines farmers continue to benefit from free small tractor services.

Within the Ministry of Agriculture, the Extension and Advisory Services provide the service at no charge to farmers.

In Region 1, District 3, Aldrich Noel benefited from a ploughing operation conducted on his farm on Thursday 14th July.

According to Agricultural Assistant, Lynette Thomas, this type of service reduces manual labour and costs associated with land preparation.

The service has ploughed approximately 30 acres of farmland to date.