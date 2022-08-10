On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, the Ministry of Agriculture conducted a food safety training workshop at the Dumbarton Agriculture Station in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and the International Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA).

The workshop is the first of several training programmes that will take place over several weeks. Farmers and fisherfolk across the country would benefit from these activities, which would be divided into Agricultural Region groups.

Producers will be trained to cultivate and supply high-quality food to the local market as a result of this training.

The action is part of the Resilient School Feeding Program, which is part of the Mexico-CARlCOM-FAO Initiative on Climate Change Adaptation and Resilience.

Donawa Jackson, Agricultural Officer of the Region 2- Extension & Advisory Services Division, presented on Food Safety in Fresh Fruits and Vegetables.