SVG sends female football team to Concacaf qualifiers in Cuba

The National Senior Women’s Football Team will compete in the 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers.

The team commenced quarantine on Saturday 5th February 2022 at the Brighton Technical Center in preparation for the tournament, and the final selection for travel hinged on the PCR tests results and the availability of players.

SVG was placed in Group E alongside Cuba, Haiti, the British Virgin Islands and Honduras. SVG is scheduled to play against Cuba on the 16th February followed by a game on the 20th February against Haiti which will be both hosted in Cuba. Additional matches are slated to be played in April against the British Virgin Islands on Vincentian soil and the Honduras game will be on their home territory.

Led by Manager Ms Shevorn Trimmingham and Head Coach Mr Cornelius Huggins with Assistant Coach Alnif Williams Goal Keeping Coach Urtis Blackett, Shevon Smith as physiotherapist, Roxanne Keizer the nurse, Junio Kelly as media, graphic and videographer. The delegation will also see General Coordinator Roxell John travelling to organize the home match in Cuba against Haiti.

The selection squad goes as follows:

Goal Keepers: Altica Benn, Marsha Marshall, Tishana James

Defenders: Amalis Marshall, Ashanti Douglas, Kendra Findlay, Rae Dawn Nanton, Samayaa Connell, Shanyah Peters, Shelley Browne, Zeneke K. George, Zeyana A. Charles

Midfielders: Ashante Browne, Denella Creese, Dionte Delpeche, Hollester J. Browne, Jessicia Miller, Kaywana Byron

Strikers: Areka Hooper, Asha Richards, Denella Creese. Sherese Cyrus who is studying in Jamaica will join the delegation in Cuba.

