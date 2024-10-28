SVG firmly opposes efforts to hinder Taiwan’s participation in UN

Ambassador to Taiwan Andrea Bowman said that since establishing diplomatic relations in 1981, the two countries have cooperated and supported each other for 43 years.

She underscored that St. Vincent and the Grenadines firmly opposes efforts to hinder Taiwan’s participation in the UN by distorting UN Resolution 2758 and will jointly defend Taiwan’s rights and status in the international community.

Bowman’s commence came as Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) has landed in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the second stop of a five-country trip in Central America and the Caribbean from October 23 to November 2. He attended the country’s 45th independence anniversary celebrations as a special presidential envoy.

Chia-lung emphasized that the two countries share the values ​​of freedom, democracy, and human rights and have continued to deepen cooperation on issues such as women’s empowerment, youth employment, and education scholarships, among others.