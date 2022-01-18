SVG Wants To Be First Nation To Host Carnival In The Metaverse

St Vincent and the Grenadines Minister of Culture Carlos James says the island hopes to become the first nation to host a carnival in the Metaverse.

“We have an interest in the metaverse; COVID-19 has taught the world to reimagine how things are done; therefore, it’s only natural that SVG will be the first nation possibly in the world to begin the exploration of hosting its first Carnival within the metaverse”.

James said officials had started discussions with persons of interest concerning the virtual space.

“Very soon, we will be putting together a working plan to advise the Cabinet for approval on how St Vincent and the Grenadines can tap into the virtual space to provide the right avenues for creatives to express themselves and to earn revenue”.

A metaverse is a network of 3D virtual worlds focused on social connection.

During the SVG budget debate in the House of Assembly last week, the island’s Minister of Culture Carlos James said there is still a possibility of a carnival in 2022.

St Vincent and the Grenadines have not hosted their primer culture festival for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some $120,000 will be spent this year to Support artisans and creatives.