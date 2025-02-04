SVG Fisheries Services Kicks Off Boat Captaincy III Training

The Fisheries Services in the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry, and Labour, hosted the opening ceremony for the Capacity Building Training in Boat Captaincy III for Fishers. This initiative is part of the Contingency Emergency Response Component (CERC) of the Unleashing the Blue Economy of the Caribbean (UBEC) – Food Insecurity Project. The ceremony took place at the Fisheries Services Conference Room.

The certified training will provide fishers with skills and certification in Boat Captaincy to improve their ability to navigate their fishing vessel effectively. The Boat Captaincy III training is administered to the fishers who have completed their prerequisite training in Safety at Sea, that was held from September to December 2024.