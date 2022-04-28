SVG flood watch remains in effect due to a Shearline

Moisture associated with a shearline will continue to bring cloudy to overcast skies across SVG within the next 24 hours. It is highly likely that these conditions would be accompanied by pockets of light to moderate showers and periods of light rain.

Therefore, a flash flood watch remains in effect for SVG. Residents and motorists in areas prone to flash-flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should be prepared.

Although conditions could gradually improve by Saturday afternoon, occasional light showers are still likely across the weekend.

Moderate to fresh(20-30km/h) east to east south-easterly trades will cross the islands within the next 24 hours before wind speeds increase, becoming generally fresh(~35km/h). By Sunday, strong(~40km/h) trades would persist as the Atlantic high pressure regains its dominance.

Seas are slight to moderate in open water with swells peaking near 1.0m on western coasts and up to 2.3m on eastern coasts.

Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution for above normal sea swells and occasional gusty winds, especially on eastern coasts.

Sea conditions could further deteriorate from late Friday as wind speeds increase. A thick plume of Saharan dust haze would move across the islands and maybe noticeable early Friday and Saturday.