SVG football federation launches ‘Direct with the Director initiative’

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation launched the first ever Direct with the Director initiative on Tuesday 12th July 2022 at the Methodist Church Hall.

Meetings will be held every three months over the course of a week, in the various zones across St. Vincent and the Grenadines in an open forum concept aimed to bring all members up to date with the Technical Plans of the SVG Football Federation.

This will aid with the long-term objectives of; supporting all members while gathering feedback and suggestions from all stakeholders involved.

Members of the SVGFF are cordially invited and by extension the general public.

The SVG Football Federation aims to collaborate cohesively with all stakeholders to enhance the quality of football in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.